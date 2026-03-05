Philippine Inflation Climbs To 13-month High

(RTTNews) - The Philippines' consumer price inflation accelerated further in February to the highest level in just over a year, data from the Philippine Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 2.4 percent year-over-year in February, faster than the 2.0 percent rise in January.

Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since January 2025, when prices rose 2.9 percent.

The core inflation rate, which excludes the prices of selected food and energy items, rose slightly to 2.9 percent from 2.8 percent.

The annual price growth for food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 1.8 percent in February from 1.1 percent a month ago. Inflation based on housing and utilities rose to 3.5 percent from 3.3 percent. Meanwhile, transport charges were 0.3 percent less expensive.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent in February after rising 0.1 percent in January.