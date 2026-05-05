Philippine Inflation Climbs To 7.2%, Highest Since March 2023

(RTTNews) - The Philippines' consumer price inflation accelerated further in April to the highest level in just over three years, data from the Philippine Statistical Authority showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index surged 7.2 percent on a yearly basis in April, faster than March's increase of 4.1 percent. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since March 2023, when prices rose 7.6 percent.

The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 6.0 percent from 2.9 percent, and that in transportation quickened to 21.4 percent from 9.9 percent. Similarly, housing and utility costs grew at a faster pace of 8.2 percent versus 4.7 percent a month ago.

The core inflation rate also climbed to 3.9 percent from 3.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 3.0 percent in April after rising 1.6 percent in March.