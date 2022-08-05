Britische Pfund - Philippinischer Peso - Kurs (GBP - PHP)
|
05.08.2022 10:50:49
Philippine Inflation Highest Since October 2018
(RTTNews) - Philippine consumer price inflation accelerated further in July to reach its highest level in more than three-and-a-half years, mainly due to higher transport and food and beverage costs, data from the Philippine Statistical Authority showed on Friday.
Consumer prices climbed 6.4 percent year-over-year in July, faster than the 6.1 percent rise in June. That was also above the 6.2 percent increase expected by economists.
Moreover, this was the strongest inflation rate since October 2018, when prices had grown 6.9 percent.
Transport costs alone surged 18.1 percent annually in July and prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages registered an increase of 6.9 percent.
Prices for clothing and footwear increased 2.5 percent, while utility costs dropped notably by 5.7 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.8 percent in July.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht deutlich besser als erwartet: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt musste vor dem Wochenende Verluste hinnehmen. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich ebenfalls leichter. Die US-Märkte erleben nach den starken Jobdaten einen volatilen Handelstag und schlossen uneinheitlich. Asiens Börsen notierten am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.