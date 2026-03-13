Philippine Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 5.8%

(RTTNews) - The Philippines' unemployment rate held steady in January, preliminary figures from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed on Friday.

The jobless rate stood at 5.8 percent in January, the same as in the previous month. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.3 percent.

The number of unemployed people was 2.96 million compared to 2.26 million in December. A year ago, it was 2.16 million.

Data showed that the employment rate also remained stable at 94.2 percent and the labor force participation rate was unchanged at 62.3 percent in January.