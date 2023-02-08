Philippine Jobless Rate Rises Slightly To 4.3%

(RTTNews) - The Philippines' jobless rate increased for the first time in four months in December, though marginally, figures from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed on Wednesday.

The unemployment rose to 4.3 in December from 4.2 percent in November. However, it was still the second lowest rate since April 2005.

In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 6.6 percent.

The number of unemployed persons increased to 2.22 million in December from 2.18 million in the previous month.

The employment rate came in at 95.7 percent in December, down slightly from 95.8 a month ago.

Data also showed that the labor force participation rate declined from 67.5 percent to 66.4 percent.