Philippine Jobless Rate Rises To 5.4%

(RTTNews) - The Philippines' unemployment rate increased slightly in September, preliminary figures from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed on Friday.

The jobless rate stood at 5.4 percent in September, up from 5.3 percent in August. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 3.8 percent.

The number of unemployed people was 2.86 million compared to 2.77 million in August. A year ago, it was 1.96 million.

Meanwhile, the employment rate dropped to 94.6 percent in September from 94.7 percent in the prior month.

The labor force participation rate was 64.5 percent versus 64.0 percent in August