Philippine Jobless Rate Steady At 4.8%

(RTTNews) - The Philippines' jobless rate remained stable for the second straight month in February, figures from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate stood at 4.8 percent in February, the same as in the previous two months.

In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 6.4 percent.

The number of unemployed persons declined to 2.47 million in February from 3.13 million in the previous month.

Data showed that the employment rate also held steady for the second successive month in February at 95.2 percent.

The labor force participation rate was 66.6 percent in February, up from 64.5 percent a month ago.