Britische Pfund - Philippinischer Peso - Kurs (GBP - PHP)
|
26.01.2023 09:32:45
Philippine Q4 Economic Growth Remains Strong At 7.2%
(RTTNews) - The Philippine economic growth maintained strong momentum in the fourth quarter, thanks to increased household consumption despite rising inflationary pressures, official data revealed Thursday.
Gross domestic product logged an annual expansion of 7.2 percent after rising 7.6 percent a quarter ago, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.
The pace of growth was forecast to ease to 6.5 percent. Moreover, this was the seventh straight quarter of expansion.
On the expenditure side, household consumption grew 7.0 percent despite rising price pressures, and government final consumption rose 3.3 percent.
Gross capital formation showed an annual growth of 5.9 percent, and both exports and imports climbed by 14.6 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively.
During the year 2022, overall GDP advanced 7.6 percent compared to the previous year, largely driven by a 16.8 percent surge in investments.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger letzter Handelstag der Woche: ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen tendierten etwas höher
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich im Freitagshandel von seiner freundlichen Seite. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt pendelte in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie. An der Wall Street ging es freundlich zu. Vor dem Wochenende ging es an den Märkten in Fernost leicht aufwärts.