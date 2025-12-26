Britische Pfund - Philippinischer Peso

79,4567
 PHP
0,0644
0,08 %
26.12.2025 05:37:15

Philippine Trade Deficit Narrows In November

(RTTNews) - Philippine trade deficit narrowed in November from a year ago as exports logged a double-digit growth amid falling imports, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Friday.

The trade deficit decreased to $3.5 billion in November from $4.9 billion in the previous year. In October 2025, the trade shortfall totalled $4.2 billion.

Data showed that annual growth in exports accelerated to 21.3 percent from 20.3 percent in October. Meanwhile, imports dropped 2.0 percent, following a 3.0 percent decrease in October.

The growth in exports was driven by shipments of electronic products and machinery and transport equipment.

By major trading partner, Hong Kong contributed the highest to the total export value. Other top major export trading partners were US, Japan, China and the Netherlands.

