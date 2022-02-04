Philippines Inflation Lowest Since November 2020

(RTTNews) - The Philippines' inflation eased for the fifth consecutive month in January to the lowest since November 2020, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 3.0 percent annually in January, after a 3.2 percent increase in December. Economists had expected a 3.1 percent rise.

A similar lower rate of inflation was seen in November 2020.

The statistical office attributed the latest easing in headline inflation to the slower annual increase in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels at 4.5 percent versus 5.1 percent in December.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco grew 5.6 percent and those of health rose 3.1 percent. Prices for educational services, and restaurants and accommodation services increased by 0.6 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in January, following a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month.