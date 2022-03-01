|
01.03.2022 02:52:49
Philippines Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 52.8 In February - Markit
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in the Philippines bounced back into expansion territory in February, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.8.
That's up from the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
The latest result signaled a resumption of growth in the Philippines manufacturing sector and indicated the strongest improvement in the health of the sector since December 2018. Growth was centered on expansions in both output and new orders with the rate of increase in the former the quickest for over three years.
Firms mentioned that the relaxations of some pandemic restrictions and wider material availability prompted the increase in production. New orders, meanwhile, rose sharply with panel comments overwhelmingly mentioning improvements in the domestic demand environment. Exports also rose during the month, bringing an end to four successive months of contraction.
