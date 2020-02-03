|
03.02.2020 02:50:08
Philippines Manufacturing PMI Picks Up Steam In January
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in the Philippines continued to expand in January, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from the IHS Markit revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.1.
That's up from 51.7 in December, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Individually, solid growth in new order growth supported a quicker rise in production.
Employment fell for the first time in seven months, while supply chains were disrupted by traffic and volcano incidents.
