Philippines Manufacturing Sector Stalls In January - Markit

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in the Philippines was stagnant in January, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.0.

That's down from 51.8 in December and it now sits right on the boom-or-bust line that separates expansion from contraction.

The latest result brought an end to four successive months of growth amid the impact of the typhoon, material scarcity and the pandemic. Central to the overall moderation was a solid fall in output. Production volumes decreased at the quickest rate for five months with panel comments linking the decline to pandemic restrictions, adverse weather conditions and a lack of raw materials.

Tighter restrictions paired with higher prices for goods resulted in a weak demand environment. With the exception of the marked contractions seen in mid-2020, the latest decline was among the strongest in the survey's six-year history, despite being only modest overall. Meanwhile, international demand declined at the fifth quickest rate in the series with the pandemic and the typhoon reportedly weighing on sales to foreign markets.