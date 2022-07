Philippines Trade Deficit Widens In May

(RTTNews) - The Philippine trade deficit widened in May from the last year, as imports rose much faster than exports, the Philippine Statistics Authority showed on Tuesday.

The trade deficit increased to $5.678 billion in May from $3.180 billion in the same month last year. In April, the deficit was $5.348 billion.

Exports rose 6.2 percent yearly in May, same as seen in April.

Imports climbed 31.4 percent annually in May, following a 29.4 percent growth in the previous month. This was the biggest increase since December last year.