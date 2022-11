Philippines Trade Deficit Widens In September

(RTTNews) - The Philippine trade deficit increased in September from the last year, as imports rose more than exports, the Philippine Statistics Authority showed on Friday.

The trade deficit widened to $4.820 billion in September from $3.810 billion in the same month last year. In August, the deficit was $6.021 billion.

Exports rose 7.0 percent yearly in September, after a 2.0 percent decline in August. This was the highest growth seen in seven months.

Imports increased 14.1 percent annually in September, after a 26.2 percent growth in the previous month. Import growth eased to the lowest since February last year.