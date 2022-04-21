Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
21.04.2022 14:40:24
Philly Fed Index Drops More Than Expected In April
(RTTNews) - Growth in Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity slowed more than expected in the month of April, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday.
The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current activity slumped to 17.6 in April from 27.4 in March. While a positive reading still indicates growth, economists had expected the index to show a more modest drop to 21.0.
Looking ahead, the future indicators for general activity and new orders fell sharply, but firms generally continue to expect growth over the next six months.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg und Zinssorgen im Blick der Anleger: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- US-Börsen schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex stand ebenfalls unter Druck. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende schwächer. Die Börsen Asiens tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.