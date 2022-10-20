Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
20.10.2022 14:41:46
Philly Fed Index Inches Up Less Than Expected In October
(RTTNews) - The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia released a report on Thursday showing a continued contraction in regional manufacturing activity in the month of October.
The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current activity inched up to a negative 8.7 in October from a negative 9.9 in September, but a negative reading still indicates a contraction. Economists had expected the index to climb to a negative 5.0.
Looking ahead, the Philly Fed said the survey's future general activity indexes suggest that the surveyed firms expect declines overall over the next six months.
