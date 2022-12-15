Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
15.12.2022 14:41:44
Philly Fed Index Indicates Slower Contraction In December
(RTTNews) - Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity contracted at a slower rate in the month of December, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday.
The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current activity rose to a negative 13.8 in December from a negative 19.4 in November, although a negative reading still indicates a contraction. Economists had expected the index to climb to a negative 10.0.
Looking ahead, the Philly Fed said future indicators improved, suggesting firms expect overall growth over the next six months.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Dow Jones rutscht unter 33.000 Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren nach den Vortagesverlusten auch am Freitag tiefer. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Freitag unter der Nulllinie. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden zum Wochenausklang überwiegend Abschläge verzeichnet.