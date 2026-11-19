(RTTNews) - The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia released a report on Thursday showing regional manufacturing was less widespread in the month of November but continued to expand overall.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity plunged to 6.3 in November after tumbling to 20.9 in October.

While a positive reading still indicates growth, economists had expected the index to show a much more modest decrease to 17.0.

With the much bigger-than-expected decrease, the Philly Fed Index continued to give back ground after reaching a five-year high of 47.4 in August, tumbling to its lowest level since hitting a negative 0.4 in May.

The extended pullback by the headline index came as the new orders index fell to a negative 0.4 in November from a positive 4.3 in October, hitting its lowest level since May.

Meanwhile, the shipments index jumped to 25.7 in November from 15.3 in October, offsetting most of the previous month's decline.

The number of employees index also rose to 11.6 in November from 9.1 in October, continuing to suggest overall gains in employment.

On the inflation front, the report said the prices paid index jumped to 58.2 in November from 43.2 in October, while the prices received index climbed to 47.0 in November from 40.1 in October.

The Philly Fed also said the diffusion index for future general activity crept up to 33.6 in November from 33.0 in October.

A separate report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday showed a substantial pullback by its reading on regional manufacturing activity in the month of November.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index plunged to 7.8 in November after surging to 25.5 in October. Economists had expected the index to show a much more modest decrease to 18.0.

Meanwhile, the report said firms grew more optimistic conditions would improve in the months ahead, with the index for future business conditions jumping to 28.9 in November from 21.0 in October.