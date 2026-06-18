|
18.06.2026 14:38:19
Philly Fed Index Rebounds Roughly In Line With Estimates In June
(RTTNews) - Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity expanded overall in the month of June, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday.
The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity shot up to a positive 10.3 in June from a negative 0.4 in May, with a positive reading indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to jump to a positive 10.0.
Looking ahead, the diffusion index for future general activity fell to 50.2 in June from 53.2 in May, although the Philly Fed said firms continue to expect overall growth over the next six months.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerTag des großen Verfalls: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Wall Street ruht feiertagsbedingt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zurück, der deutsche Leitindex tendierte leicht nach unten. An der Wall Street findet am Freitag feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt. In Fernost schlugen die Märkte am Freitag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.