Philly Fed Index Rises Less Than Expected In October

(RTTNews) - Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity contracted at a slower rate in the month of October, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity climbed to a negative 9.0 in October from a negative 13.5 in September, although a negative reading still indicates contraction. Economists had expected the index to increase to a negative 6.6.

Looking ahead, the report said firms continue to expect growth overall over the next six months, but most future indicators declined.

Schwacher Trend setzt sich fort: ATX begibt sich leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Märkte mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen im Minus aus dem Handel
Sowohl der ATX als auch der DAX gaben am letzten Sitzungstag der Woche nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wiesen derweil ebenfalls Abschläge aus.

