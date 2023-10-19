Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
Philly Fed Index Rises Less Than Expected In October
(RTTNews) - Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity contracted at a slower rate in the month of October, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday.
The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity climbed to a negative 9.0 in October from a negative 13.5 in September, although a negative reading still indicates contraction. Economists had expected the index to increase to a negative 6.6.
Looking ahead, the report said firms continue to expect growth overall over the next six months, but most future indicators declined.
