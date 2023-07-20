Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
20.07.2023 14:37:45
Philly Fed Index Rises Much Less Than Expected In July
(RTTNews) - Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity continued to decline in the month of July, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia revealed in a report released on Thursday.
The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current activity crept up to a negative 13.5 in July from a negative 13.7 in June, with a negative reading indicating a contraction. Economists had expected the index to rise to a negative 10.0.
Looking ahead, the Philly Fed said most future indicators improved, suggesting more widespread expectations for overall growth over the next six months.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.