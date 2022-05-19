Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
19.05.2022 14:42:40
Philly Fed Index Slumps Much More Than Expected In May
(RTTNews) - Growth in Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity showed a significant slowdown in the month of May, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia revealed in a report on Thursday.
The Philly Fed said its current general activity index tumbled to 2.6 in May from 17.6 in April, hitting its lowest level in two years.
While a positive reading still indicates growth in regional manufacturing activity, economists had expected the index to show a much more modest drop to 16.0.
Looking ahead, the Philly Fed said the survey's future indexes remained positive but reflect muted optimism for growth over the next six months.
