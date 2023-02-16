16.02.2023 14:46:06

Philly Fed Index Unexpectedly Indicates Accelerated Contraction In February

(RTTNews) - Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted at an accelerate rate in the month of February, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current activity plunged to a negative 24.3 in February from a negative 8.9 in January, with a negative reading indicating a contraction. Economists had expected the index to inch up to a negative 7.4.

Looking ahead, the Philly Fed said most of the survey's future indicators were positive but low, suggesting tempered expectations for growth over the next six months.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt mit Verlusten -- DAX geht im Minus ins Wochenende -- Zinssorgen zügeln US-Börsianer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende tiefer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Fernost beendeten den Handel vor dem Wochenende schwächer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen