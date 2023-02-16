Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
16.02.2023 14:46:06
Philly Fed Index Unexpectedly Indicates Accelerated Contraction In February
(RTTNews) - Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted at an accelerate rate in the month of February, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday.
The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current activity plunged to a negative 24.3 in February from a negative 8.9 in January, with a negative reading indicating a contraction. Economists had expected the index to inch up to a negative 7.4.
Looking ahead, the Philly Fed said most of the survey's future indicators were positive but low, suggesting tempered expectations for growth over the next six months.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt mit Verlusten -- DAX geht im Minus ins Wochenende -- Zinssorgen zügeln US-Börsianer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende tiefer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Fernost beendeten den Handel vor dem Wochenende schwächer.