Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
17.11.2022 14:45:49
Philly Fed Index Unexpectedly Slumps To -19.4 In November
(RTTNews) - A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday showed regional manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted at a faster rate in the month of November.
The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current activity tumbled to a negative 19.4 in November from a negative 8.7 in October, with a negative reading indicating a contraction in regional manufacturing activity.
The decrease by the Philly Fed index came as a surprise to economists, who had expected the index to inch up to a negative 6.2.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStarker Wochenausklang: US-Börsen stärker erwartet -- ATX legt kräftig zu -- DAX fährt Gewinne ein -- Asiens Märkte geben letztlich nach
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Freitagshandel deutlich höher. Die US-Börsen dürften vor dem Wochenende zulegen. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.