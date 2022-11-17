17.11.2022 14:45:49

Philly Fed Index Unexpectedly Slumps To -19.4 In November

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday showed regional manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted at a faster rate in the month of November.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current activity tumbled to a negative 19.4 in November from a negative 8.7 in October, with a negative reading indicating a contraction in regional manufacturing activity.

The decrease by the Philly Fed index came as a surprise to economists, who had expected the index to inch up to a negative 6.2.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Starker Wochenausklang: US-Börsen stärker erwartet -- ATX legt kräftig zu -- DAX fährt Gewinne ein -- Asiens Märkte geben letztlich nach
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Freitagshandel deutlich höher. Die US-Börsen dürften vor dem Wochenende zulegen. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen