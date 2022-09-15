Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
15.09.2022 14:49:40
Philly Fed Index Unexpectedly Turns Negative September
(RTTNews) - Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in the month of September, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday.
The Philly Fed said its current general activity index slumped to a negative 9.9 in September from a positive 6.2 in August, with a negative reading indicating a contraction in regional manufacturing activity.
Economists had expected the Philly Fed index to drop to a positive 2.8.
Looking ahead, the Philly Fed said expectations for growth over the next six months were subdued, as the future general activity index improved but remained negative.
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.