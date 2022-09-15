15.09.2022 14:49:40

Philly Fed Index Unexpectedly Turns Negative September

(RTTNews) - Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in the month of September, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday.

The Philly Fed said its current general activity index slumped to a negative 9.9 in September from a positive 6.2 in August, with a negative reading indicating a contraction in regional manufacturing activity.

Economists had expected the Philly Fed index to drop to a positive 2.8.

Looking ahead, the Philly Fed said expectations for growth over the next six months were subdued, as the future general activity index improved but remained negative.

