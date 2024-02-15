15.02.2024 14:42:37

Philly Fed Index Unexpectedly Turns Positive In February

(RTTNews) - Manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia area has seen a significant turnaround in the month of February, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia revealed in a report released on Thursday.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity surged to a positive 5.2 in February from a negative 10.6 in January, with a positive reading indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to rise to a negative 8.0.

Looking ahead, the Philly Fed said the survey's broad indicators for future activity rose, suggesting more widespread expectations for overall growth over the next six months.

