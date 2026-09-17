Britische Pfund - Polnischer Zloty

5,0731
 PLN
-0,0209
-0,41 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
17.09.2026 13:54:19

Poland Consumers Less Pessimistic In September

(RTTNews) - Poland's households became slightly less negative in September as the general economic outlook improved, survey data from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.

The consumer sentiment index rose to -10.8 in September from -11.3 in the previous month.

The index measuring outlook regarding the general economic situation in the country improved to -17.7 in September from -19.3 in August. The past financial situation index also rose to -22.7 from -23.8.

Meanwhile, households' expectations regarding their own financial situation over the next twelve months weakened to -7.2 from -5.4. However, consumers considered the time more favorable for making major purchases compared to August, with the corresponding index rising to -1.6 from -4.9.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37
12.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.09.26 KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed hebt Leitzinsen an: US-Börsen im Plus -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Donnerstag an. An der Wall Street sind steigende Kurse zu sehen. In Fernost waren die Börsen uneinheitlich unterwegs.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen