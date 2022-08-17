Britische Pfund - Polnischer Zloty - Kurs (GBP - PLN)
17.08.2022
Poland Economy Contracts In Q2
(RTTNews) - Poland's economy contracted for the first time in two years in the second quarter, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.
Gross domestic product fell 2.3 percent sequentially in the second quarter, reversing a 2.5 percent growth in the first quarter.
Further, this was the first decline since the third quarter of 2020.
On a year-on-year basis, GDP growth eased notably to 4.5 percent in the June quarter from 9.2 percent in the March quarter.
Seasonally unadjusted GDP also expanded at a slower pace of 5.3 percent annually versus an 8.5 percent increase in the previous quarter.
