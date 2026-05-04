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04.05.2026 11:47:53

Poland Factory Activity Contracts Further In April

(RTTNews) - Poland's factory downturn continued in April amid soaring inflationary pressure caused by the war in the Middle East, survey data from S&P Global showed on Monday.

The manufacturing purchasing managers' index, or PMI, rose marginally to 48.8 in April from 48.7 in March. However, any PMI reading below 50 suggests contraction in the sector.

Output logged a renewed fall in April as demand subdued, with a continued falling trend in new orders. This was due to weak market conditions, uncertainty, raw material shortages, higher oil prices, market volatility, and the impact of the war in the Middle East.

In line with the weak market conditions, backlogs marked the fastest decline since July 2025. Consequently, firms reduced workforce numbers for the twelfth successive month.

On the price front, input price inflation quickened to the highest since May 2022, driven by a surge in costs for raw materials and transportation due to the Middle East crisis. Consequently, output price inflation was the strongest since June 2022.

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