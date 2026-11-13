Poland GDP Grows 3.5% In Q3; Inflation Eases As Estimated

(RTTNews) - The Polish economic growth moderated in the third quarter, flash data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

Separate official data revealed that consumer price inflation eased in October as estimated initially.

Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 3.5 percent yearly in the September quarter, slower than the 4.1 percent expansion in the June quarter. The expected growth rate was 3.7 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the annual economic growth also softened to 3.6 percent from 4.0 percent.

Compared to the previous quarter, GDP rose 0.8 percent in the third quarter versus 1.1 percent growth in the previous quarter. That was slightly below the expected increase of 1.0 percent.

Consumer price inflation in Poland slowed to 3.5 percent in October from 4.1 percent in September, confirming the flash data published on October 30.

Transport inflation eased notably to 10.4 percent from 17.9 percent in September, which largely influenced the slowdown in overall inflation. Clothing and footwear prices fell at a stable pace of 3.7 percent annually, while the decline in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 0.1 percent from 0.4 percent.

The annual price growth in housing and utilities was 5.7 percent, accelerated from 5.1 percent in the prior month. Costs related to recreation, sport, and culture showed an increase of 4.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.4 percent in October, reversing a 0.7 percent rise in September.