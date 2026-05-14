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14.05.2026 10:04:42
Poland GDP Growth Eases To 3.4% In Q1
(RTTNews) - The Polish economic growth moderated in the three months ending in March, flash data from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.
Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 3.4 percent yearly in the first quarter, slower than the 4.1 percent fall in the final quarter of 2025.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, the annual economic growth also eased to 3.4 percent from 3.7 percent.
Compared to the previous quarter, GDP rose 0.5 percent in the March quarter versus a 1.0 percent growth in the December quarter.
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