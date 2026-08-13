Poland GDP Growth Improves; Inflation Rises As Estimated

(RTTNews) - The Polish economic growth improved as expected in the second quarter, flash data from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 3.8 percent yearly in the June quarter, faster than the 3.5 percent expansion in the March quarter.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the annual economic growth also accelerated to 3.7 percent from 3.5 percent.

Compared to the previous quarter, GDP rose 0.9 percent in the first quarter versus 0.6 percent growth in the previous quarter. That was slightly below the expected increase of 1.0 percent.

Separate official data showed that consumer price inflation rose to 3.0 percent in July from 2.5 percent in June, confirming the flash data published earlier.

Costs for housing and utilities grew 4.5 percent compared to last year, and transport charges were 7.0 percent more expensive. On the other hand, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased 0.4 percent, and clothing and footwear prices slid 3.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.8 percent, reversing a 0.5 percent fall in the prior month.