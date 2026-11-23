(RTTNews) - Poland's industrial production logged a marginal expansion in October, while producer prices rose at the fastest pace in more than three-and-a-half years, separate reports from Statistics Poland revealed on Monday.

Industrial production rose 0.1 percent year-over-year in October, much slower than the revised 3.9 percent growth in the prior month. Economists had expected an increase of 2.7 percent. Moreover, this was the weakest growth since the current sequence of expansion began in June.

The annual growth in the mining and quarrying output moderated to 9.3 percent from 12.6 percent, and that in the utility sector eased to 1.7 percent from 8.9 percent. Meanwhile, manufacturing production logged a renewed decline of 0.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production increased 1.7 percent versus a 16.2 percent surge in September.

Producer prices climbed 8.0 percent yearly in October, faster than the 7.1 percent growth in September. Moreover, this was the highest producer price inflation since March 2023, when prices grew 10.3 percent.

The annual price growth in the manufacturing industry accelerated to 8.3 percent from 7.5 percent, and that in mining and quarrying quickened to 12.1 percent from 8.1 percent. Data showed that utility prices were 6.5 percent higher.

Monthly, producer prices moved up 1.7 percent in October after rising 0.7 percent in the prior month.

Separate official data showed that average paid employment in the enterprise sector dropped 0.7 percent yearly in October. The average monthly gross wages and salary grew 6.1 percent from last year.