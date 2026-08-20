Poland Industrial Output Growth Eases; Producer Price Inflation Highest Since May 2023

(RTTNews) - Poland's industrial production growth moderated in July from a 9-month high in the prior month, while producer prices rose at the fastest pace in more than three years, separate reports from Statistics Poland revealed on Thursday.

Industrial production advanced 5.1 percent year-over-year in July, slower than the revised 7.4 percent growth in the prior month. Economists had expected an increase of 4.9 percent.

The overall upturn in July was mainly supported by an 18.5 percent growth in mining and quarrying output and a 7.4 percent expansion in the utility segment, though both grew at weaker rates compared to June. The annual increase in the manufacturing output also softened to 4.4 percent from 6.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production contracted 1.8 percent, reversing a 0.8 percent rebound in June.

Producer prices rose 2.8 percent yearly in July, faster than the 1.9 percent growth in June. This was the fifth successive increase in a row, and the latest inflation rate was the steepest since May 2023.

The annual price growth in the manufacturing industry accelerated to 3.2 percent from 2.1 percent, and that in mining and quarrying quickened to 3.8 percent from 2.2 percent. Meanwhile, utility prices fell further by 0.8 percent.

Monthly, producer prices moved up 0.6 percent in July after rising 0.1 percent in the prior month.

Separate official data showed that the average paid employment in the country declined 0.8 percent annually in July versus an expected fall of 0.9 percent. Corporate sector wages grew 6.8 percent from last year, slower than the anticipated increase of 6.2 percent.