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20.07.2026 10:46:38

Poland Industrial Output Growth Hits 9-month High; Producer Price Inflation Eases

(RTTNews) - Poland's industrial production expanded at the quickest pace in nine months in June, while producer prices increased at a slower pace, separate reports from Statistics Poland revealed on Monday.

Industrial production advanced 7.6 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 4.1 percent growth in the prior month. A similar expansion was last seen in September 2025. Economists had expected an increase of 7.2 percent.

The upturn in June was mainly supported by a 28.3 percent growth in mining and quarrying output and a 16.4 percent expansion in the utility segment. The annual growth in the manufacturing output improved to 6.4 percent from 2.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded 2.0 percent versus a 0.8 percent fall in May.

Producer prices rose 1.7 percent yearly in June, slower than the 2.4 percent increase in May. This was the fourth successive increase in a row.

The annual price growth in the manufacturing industry slowed to 2.0 percent from 2.6 percent, and that in mining and quarrying moderated to 2.4 percent from 5.6 percent. Meanwhile, utility prices fell further by 0.9 percent.

Monthly, producer prices dropped 0.2 percent in June after remaining flat in the prior month.

Separate official data showed that the average paid employment in the country declined 0.9 percent annually in June as expected. Corporate sector wages grew 5.9 percent from last year, faster than the expected increase of 5.6 percent.

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