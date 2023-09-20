Poland Industrial Output, Producer Prices Continue To Fall

(RTTNews) - Poland's industrial production continued its decling trend in August, and producer prices decreased for the second straight month, separate reports from Statistics Poland revealed on Wednesday.

Industrial production dropped 2.0 percent year-over-year in August, though slower than the 2.3 percent decrease in July. That was above the 1.7 percent fall economists had forecast. Production has been falling since February.

Among sectors, mining and quarrying output contracted 7.5 percent annually in August, and that of manufacturing dropped by 2.1 percent. Meanwhile, the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply segments showed an increase of 1.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial output rebounded 1.0 percent in August versus an 8.1 percent fall in July.

In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that producer prices declined 2.8 percent annually in August, following a 2.1 percent fall in the prior month.

The yearly decline was driven by lower prices in the manufacturing sector, falling by 5.4 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices were down 1.1 percent.

Separate data revealed that average gross wages and salaries in the enterprise sector grew 11.9 percent annually in August, versus an expected hike of 11.8 percent.

The average paid employment in the enterprise sector remained flat in August from last year, while it was expected to rise by 0.1 percent.