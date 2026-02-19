Poland Industrial Output Shrinks Unexpectedly; Producer Prices Fall Further

(RTTNews) - Poland's industrial production decreased unexpectedly in January after rebounding the previous month, while producer prices continued their falling trend, separate reports from Statistics Poland revealed on Thursday.

Industrial production fell 1.5 percent year-over-year in January, reversing a 7.3 percent growth in December. Meanwhile, economists had expected an increase of 2.4 percent.

Among sectors, output produced in the manufacturing sector alone contracted by 3.2 percent annually in January, while that of the utility sector advanced sharply by 18.7 percent. The annual growth in the mining and quarrying output slowed to 5.5 percent from 7.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial output fell 6.0 percent in January, after a 0.1 percent drop in December.

In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that producer prices declined 2.6 percent annually in January versus a 2.5 percent decline a month ago. The expected fall was 2.4 percent.

Prices for the manufacturing sector fell by 2.9 percent, and those for the utility sector slid by 2.0 percent. On the other hand, mining and quarrying prices logged an increase of 2.3 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 0.4 percent.

Separate data revealed that average gross wages and salaries in the enterprise sector grew 6.1 percent annually in January, versus an expected hike of 7.2 percent.

The average paid employment in the enterprise sector dropped 0.8 percent in January, faster than the expected drop of 0.5 percent.