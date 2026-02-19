Britische Pfund - Polnischer Zloty

4,8280
 PLN
-0,0035
-0,07 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
19.02.2026 12:48:23

Poland Industrial Output Shrinks Unexpectedly; Producer Prices Fall Further

(RTTNews) - Poland's industrial production decreased unexpectedly in January after rebounding the previous month, while producer prices continued their falling trend, separate reports from Statistics Poland revealed on Thursday.

Industrial production fell 1.5 percent year-over-year in January, reversing a 7.3 percent growth in December. Meanwhile, economists had expected an increase of 2.4 percent.

Among sectors, output produced in the manufacturing sector alone contracted by 3.2 percent annually in January, while that of the utility sector advanced sharply by 18.7 percent. The annual growth in the mining and quarrying output slowed to 5.5 percent from 7.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial output fell 6.0 percent in January, after a 0.1 percent drop in December.

In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that producer prices declined 2.6 percent annually in January versus a 2.5 percent decline a month ago. The expected fall was 2.4 percent.

Prices for the manufacturing sector fell by 2.9 percent, and those for the utility sector slid by 2.0 percent. On the other hand, mining and quarrying prices logged an increase of 2.3 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 0.4 percent.

Separate data revealed that average gross wages and salaries in the enterprise sector grew 6.1 percent annually in January, versus an expected hike of 7.2 percent.

The average paid employment in the enterprise sector dropped 0.8 percent in January, faster than the expected drop of 0.5 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12:03 Depot-Check: Wo Warren Buffett im vierten Quartal investiert ist
15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelt am Freitag um die Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich unterdessen höher. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich zum Wochenschluss mit schwacher Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen