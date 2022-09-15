Britische Pfund - Polnischer Zloty - Kurs (GBP - PLN)
Poland Inflation Accelerates As Estimated In August
(RTTNews) - Poland's consumer price inflation accelerated as initially estimated in August, latest figures from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.
Consumer price inflation rose to 16.1 percent in August from 15.6 percent in July. That was in line with flash data published on August 31.
The upward trend in inflation was largely driven by a 27.4 percent surge in utility costs. This was followed by a 19.5 percent rise in transport costs.
Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 17.5 percent from last year and those for recreation and culture increased 12.6 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.8 percent in August, following a 0.5 percent gain in July. The latest figures match flash data.
