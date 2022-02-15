Poland Inflation Accelerates In January

(RTTNews) - Poland's consumer price inflation accelerated further in January, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 9.2 percent year-on-year in January, following an 8.6 percent increase in December.

Prices for dwellings grew 12.0 percent yearly in January. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 9.4 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 1.9 percent in January, following a 0.9 percent increase in the previous month. This was in line with economists' expectations.