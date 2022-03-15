|
15.03.2022 12:50:10
Poland Inflation Eases In February
(RTTNews) - Poland's consumer price inflation eased in February after rising for seven straight months, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.
The consumer price index rose 8.5 percent year-on-year in February, after a 9.4 percent increase in January. Economists had forecast a growth of 8.1 percent.
In December, inflation was 8.6 percent.
Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels grew 14.3 percent yearly in February. Prices for restaurants and hotels, and transport rose by 11.5 percent and 9.9 percent, respectively.
On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices declined 0.3 percent in February, after a 1.9 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent fall.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Kompromiss im Ukraine-Krieg: Wall Street nach Zinsentscheid uneins -- ATX klettert zum Handelsschluss kräftig -- DAX schließt in der Gewinnzone -- Börsen in Asien letztlich in Grün
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es zur Wochenmitte deutlich aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls auf grünem Terrain. Die US-Börsen notieren am Mittwoch mit gemischten Vorzeichen. Die größten Börsen in Fernost konnten zur Wochenmitte kräftige Aufschläge verbuchen.