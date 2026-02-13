Poland Inflation Eases To 2.2%, Lowest In 22 Months

(RTTNews) - Poland's consumer price inflation moderated further in January to the lowest level in nearly two years, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 2.2 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 2.4 percent increase in December.

Further, this was the lowest inflation rate since March 2024, when prices rose 2.0 percent.

The slowdown in inflation was driven by a 5.9 percent decline in costs for transport costs. Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.4 percent annually in January, and housing costs were 2.9 percent more expensive.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.6 percent in January.