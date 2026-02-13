Britische Pfund - Polnischer Zloty

4,8419
 PLN
0,0049
0,10 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
13.02.2026 13:43:57

Poland Inflation Eases To 2.2%, Lowest In 22 Months

(RTTNews) - Poland's consumer price inflation moderated further in January to the lowest level in nearly two years, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 2.2 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 2.4 percent increase in December.

Further, this was the lowest inflation rate since March 2024, when prices rose 2.0 percent.

The slowdown in inflation was driven by a 5.9 percent decline in costs for transport costs. Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.4 percent annually in January, and housing costs were 2.9 percent more expensive.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.6 percent in January.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21:23 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18:05 KW 7: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6
07.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.02.26 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen im Plus -- ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nahm erneut Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street ändert häufig die Richtung. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen