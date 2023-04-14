14.04.2023 13:04:27

Poland Inflation Eases To 7-Month Low

(RTTNews) - Poland's consumer price inflation eased to the lowest level in seven months amid a sharp slowdown in transport costs, though it remained strong overall, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 16.1 percent year-over-year in March, following an 18.4 percent rise in February. Economists had expected a rate of 16.2 percent.

The annual growth in transport charges eased markedly to 3.9 percent in March from 23.7 percent in the previous month.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew the most by 24.0 percent annually in March. This was closely followed by a 19.6 percent spike in costs of electricity, gas, and other fuels.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 1.1 percent in March versus a 1.2 percent increase in January. That was in line with expectations.

