Poland Inflation Hits 8-month High

(RTTNews) - Poland's consumer price inflation accelerated in March to the highest level in eight months amid higher fuel costs, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.0 percent year-over-year in March, faster than February's stable increase of 2.1 percent.

Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since July 2025, when prices had risen 3.1 percent.

Costs for fuels and lubricants for personal transport equipment surged 8.5 percent, which largely fueled the rise in inflation. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.0 percent from last year, and those for electricity, gas, and other fuels were 3.9 percent more expensive.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 1.0 percent.