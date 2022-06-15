Britische Pfund - Polnischer Zloty - Kurs (GBP - PLN)
Poland Inflation Rises As Estimated
(RTTNews) - Poland's consumer price inflation increased in May, as initially estimated, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.
Consumer price inflation rose to 13.9 percent in May from 12.4 percent in April, as estimated.
Prices in restaurants and hotels grew 15.7 percent annually in May. Transport costs rose 25.8 percent and prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels 22.0 percent.
Price of food and non-alcoholic beverages advanced 13.5 percent and recreation and culture prices grew 10.3 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.7 percent in May, after a 2.0 percent gain in the prior month, as initially estimated.
