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31.07.2026 15:55:51
Poland Inflation Rises To 3.0% In July
(RTTNews) - Poland's consumer price inflation accelerated in July after easing in the previous two months, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.
The consumer price index climbed 3.0 percent year-over-year in July, faster than the 2.5 percent increase in June.
Costs for electricity, gas, and other fuels grew 4.0 percent compared to last year, and those for fuels and lubricants for personal transport equipment were 15.8 percent more expensive. On the other hand, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased 0.4 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.8 percent in July.
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