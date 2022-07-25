Britische Pfund - Polnischer Zloty - Kurs (GBP - PLN)
Poland Jobless Rate Falls More Than Forecast
(RTTNews) - Poland's unemployment rate decreased more-than-expected in June, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.
The unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in June from 5.1 percent in May. Economists had forecast the rate to fall marginally to 5.0 percent.
In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.0 percent.
The number of newly registered unemployed persons decreased to 93,600 in June from 99,200 in the previous month.
The number of youth unemployed, which is applied to those below the 24 age group, declined to 85,400 in June from 90,800 in May.
