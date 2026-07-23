Poland Jobless Rate Falls To 6-month Low

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Poland decreased further in June to the lowest level in six months, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.

The unemployment rate came in at 5.8 percent in June, as expected, down slightly from May's 5.9 percent. Moreover, this was the lowest rate since December 2025, when it was 5.7 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 5.1 percent.

There were 901,500 unemployed people in June compared to 915,900 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 797,000.

Data showed that the number of unemployed people below 24 years old declined to 116,200 from 119,800 a month earlier.