Poland Jobless Rate Falls Unexpectedly In August

(RTTNews) - Poland's unemployment rate dropped unexpectedly in August, though marginally, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.8 percent in August from 4.9 percent in July. Meanwhile, economists had forecast the rate to remain stable at 4.9 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 5.8 percent.

The number of newly registered unemployed persons rose to 106,800 in August from 103,500 in the previous month.

The number of youth unemployed, which is applied to those below the 24 age group, declined to 80,700 in August from 86,900 in July.