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23.10.2026 11:59:10

Poland Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 5.8%

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Poland stayed unchanged for the third straight month in September, as expected, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.

The unemployment rate came in at 5.8 percent in September, the same as in the previous three months. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 5.6 percent.

There were 907,000 unemployed people compared to 909,500 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 866,100.

Data showed that the number of unemployed people below 24 years old increased to 125,900 from 118,700 a month earlier.

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